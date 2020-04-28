Coronavirus free Telangana very soon, no positive cases in 21 districts: CM KCR

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that very soon Telangana will become Coronavirus free as there are no positive cases reported in 21 districts in the state.

He said that nearly 150 suspects samples were tested, where only two resulted in COVID-19 positive on Monday (April 27). There will be 21 districts with zero Corona positive cases by Tuesday. If this trend continues, Telangana will likely be free of COVID-19 cases in a few days, CM KCR said.





The deceleration of #Coronavirus spread augurs well for the State. There will be 21 districts with zero Corona positive cases by Tuesday. If the trend continues, it is likely that Telangana will be free of #Covid19 cases in a few days: CM Sri KCR #IndiaFightsCorona — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) April 27, 2020





On Monday, CM KCR held a review meeting with the officials at Pragathi Bhavan after participating in Prime Minister Modi's video conference with all CM's.

The State Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, CS Somesh Kumar and other officials were present.

On the occasion, CM KCR said that about 97 per cent of the Coronavirus infected persons getting discharged from hospitals is an encouraging development. He also noted that the lockdown in the state will continue till May 7th. Restrictions in Containment Zones will be in place.

Lifting of Containment Zones will be considered in areas where no positive cases are reported. CM urged that people from all the faiths shall perform their prayers only indoor.

At present, there are ten districts; Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudam, Mancherial, Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Wanaparthy, Nargarkurnool, Narayanpet, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri with zero Corona positive cases.

By Tuesday another 11 districts will be Corona fee, this includes Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Medak, and Rajanna Sircilla.

Hyderabad, Suryapet, Gadwal, Vikarabad districts have recorded the highest number of positive cases. In the recent, media bulletin released by the state health department on April 27, Two new Corona cases have been reported taking the total number of positive cases to 1003. This includes 25 deaths and 332 cured and discharged from the hospital. With this, the total number of active cases reached to 646 in the state.





Media Bulletin

Date: April 27, 2020



District wise status update on #Coronavirus positive cases in Telangana. pic.twitter.com/Ke6IUlTzT5 — Minister for Health Telangana State (@TelanganaHealth) April 27, 2020



