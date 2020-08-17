Coronavirus: Telangana gets fewer cases as Telangana Government reduces testing

Coronavirus in Telangana: As many as 894 new cases of Coronavirus were registered in Telangana on Sunday as the State Government has reduced the number of daily tests.

According to the Media Bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Monday, only 894 new cases were registered across the State on Sunday. Of 8,794 samples tested on Friday, 894 were found positive while the 421 reports are awaited. With 10 more deaths on Sunday, the overall death toll has increased to 703. So far, a total of 7,53,349 samples have been tested.

Greater Hyderabad had a maximum number of 147 new cases followed by 85 in Ranga Reddy and 69 in Ranga Reddy district. No fresh cases were reported in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Narayanpet and Nirmal districts.

With 2,006 people recovering from the disease on Sunday, the number of people who recovered from the disease has increased to 70,132. The Director claimed that the fatality rate in Telangana was just 0.76% which is better than the national average of 1.93%. Further, the recovered rate in Telangana is 76.01% which is higher than the national average of 71.91%. Presently, there are 21,420 Active Cases in the State which includes 14,404 people who are undergoing treatment at home/institutional isolation.