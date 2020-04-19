Coronavirus in Telangana: Govt likely to extend lockdown till May 7, to impose ban on food deliveries

Telangana Lockdown: The Telangana government headed by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is said be contemplating to extend the lockdown till May 7. The decision would be made official by the chief minister after completion of ongoing cabinet meeting chaired by KCR. As the incubation period at containment zones would be completed on May 7, the government is said to have taken the decision to extend the lockdown.

Earlier it was expected that the government would relax some of the sectors in the state after April 20. However, with the increase cases in last couple of days, the government seems to have decided to extend the lockdown till May 7 with much more strictly.

On the other hand, Telangana government also likely to issue orders to house owners across the state not to collect rent for 3 months. And also the government is likely to ban food delivery services. Meanwhile, 48 new coronavirus cases were reported till 5:00 PM on April 18 in Telangana taking the tally to 791.