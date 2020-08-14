Coronavirus infected man kills self in Warangal

Coronavirus in Warangal: Tested positive for the coronavirus, a man ended his life by jumping into a well in Narsampet of Warangal Rural district. Although Md Mahboob Ali committed suicide a couple of days ago, the incident came to light on Friday.

A native of Madipalli village, Ali migrated to Narsampet along with his family some time ago to eke out a living. According to reports, he underwent the Covid-19 test three days ago. Thereafter, he went missing. Following a complaint from his family members, the police launched a massive search operation.

Against this backdrop, he was found dead a well behind his house. His family members and friends suspect that Ali might have committed suicide over fear of social stigma.

Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy assured Ali's family members of possible help. He said that there is no need to panic as the coronavirus disease is very much treatable. "All that those Covid-19 patients need is self-confidence and positive thinking besides restricting themselves to home quarantine and consuming nutritious food. We have a free quarantine facility in the town that offers food and healthcare."