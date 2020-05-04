Coronavirus: Only three new cases reported in Telangana on Monday

Hyderabad: Only three new Coronavirus positive cases were reported in Telangana State till 8 pm on Monday while 40 people were discharged on being cured. All three cases are from Greater Hyderabad.

According to the Media Bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases has increased to 1085. However, with 585 persons getting cured/discharged, the total active cases in the State are 471. The death toll due to Coronavirus remained 29.

According to Media Bulletin, there two peaks of Coronavirus positive cases in Telangana. The 1st peak was around the 6th of April and the 2nd peak around the 20th of April. There was a dip in the number of new cases which denotes that the lockdown was very effective in containing the outbreak and prevented the impending surge of new cases.

Social distancing along with all the non-pharmacological interventions are very essential and effective in containing the spread of infection, the Director said in the Media Bulletin.