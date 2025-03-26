Corruption allegations dominate Telangana budget session, sparking political uproar

Hyderabad: The Telangana budget assembly sessions have turned into a battleground, with corruption allegations taking centre stage as the ruling Telangana Assembly, Corruption Allegations, KTR, Congress, Revanth Reddy, Political Uproar and the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) engaged in fiery exchanges. The discussions, meant to focus on financial planning and governance, have instead been overshadowed by accusations and counter-allegations.

The uproar began when BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that the Congress government was operating on a commission-based system, charging 20-30% on all projects. His comments immediately drew a strong reaction from Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, who dismissed the claims and accused KTR and the previous BRS government of engaging in corrupt practices. He demanded that KTR either present evidence or retract his statement from the assembly record.

The exchange escalated further when KTR brought up past allegations against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, claiming that he had secured the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president post through a ₹50 crore bribe, as previously alleged by Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. He also referred to the 2015 cash-for-vote scandal, questioning Revanth Reddy’s political credibility.

Congress leaders strongly opposed these accusations, leading to a heated confrontation in the assembly. The war of words disrupted proceedings, with members from both sides exchanging sharp remarks instead of engaging in policy discussions.

With budget deliberations still underway, the focus on governance appears to have taken a backseat as political rivalries dominate the discourse. The ongoing tensions indicate that the assembly sessions will continue to be marked by intense confrontations in the coming days.