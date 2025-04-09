Council chief hails Uttam for efficient implementation of fine rice scheme in State

Urumadla (Nalgonda): As part of the government’s fine rice scheme, Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham, and Telangana Dairy Development Corporation Chairman Gutha Amit Reddy visited the home of a white ration card holder and Dalit beneficiary, Janardhan, in Urumadla village of Chityal mandal, Nalgonda district, and shared a meal of fine rice.

Speaking on the occasion, Gutha stated that the fine rice scheme is greatly beneficial to the poor. He recalled how, in the past, poor families were forced to sell coarse rice to middlemen and buy fine rice separately for consumption, which only benefited intermediaries. “Under Revanth Reddy’s leadership, the new scheme ensures the poor can eat quality rice three times a day,” he said. He praised the government for being truly pro-poor and commended Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and officials for implementing the scheme efficiently. Local leaders and community members also participated in the program.