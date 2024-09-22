Country Club Asia's biggest Dandiya Nights 2024 Celebration from 3rd October

Hyderabad: Country Club, India's largest family entertainment chain, is on a fast track for expansion, offering franchise opportunities to property owners nationwide. This exciting expansion coincides with one of the year’s most anticipated events—'Dandiya Nights 2024'—which showcases the brand's ability to combine entertainment with growth. On the occasion Country club Chairman and MD, Y. Rajeev Reddy along with Simran Ahuja, Garba International Dancing queen and former Miss India, Sandeep Kumar Chanda Managing director Rel-event Events unveiled, the Dandiya Nights Poster, Part of this enthusiastic performed dandiya, garba at Club Premises, Begumpet.

Speaking to media Rajeev Reddy said that, In addition to its expansion plans, Country Club is proud to co-present 'Dandiya Nights 2024' with Rel-event. Set to be Hyderabad’s biggest Dandiya celebration, this 10 -days open-air extravaganza promises to be a dazzling event. Taking place at the sprawling Police Hockey Stadium, Begumpet, from 3rd to 12th October 2024. the venue spans 65,000 sq. ft. and will feature top-tier entertainment.

Headline performances* include Raja Beats from Maharashtra, one of the most renowned Garba and Dandiya bands, along with two acclaimed Gujarati singers who have entertained audiences for over 15 years. Additionally, Hyderabad’s top 12 DJs will take the stage, blending traditional and modern beats to ensure non-stop dancing and fun.

Further Rajeev Reddy said that, With 50 properties under its banner and 30 franchise alliances already in place, Country Club is aiming to add 100 franchises within the next year. This exciting expansion coincides with one of the year’s most anticipated events—'Dandiya Nights 2024'—which showcases the brand's ability to combine entertainment with growth.

Sandeep Kumar Chanda M.D of Rel-event Events From traditional Dandiya rhythms to the latest DJ mixes, this dandiya celebration promises non-stop fun and dancing every single day." Hyderabad, get ready to immerse yourself in a one-of-a-kind Dandiya celebration! With the best entertainment lineup, stunning décor, and an energetic atmosphere.