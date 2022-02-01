Couple commits suicide by running in front of train in Hyderabad

A couple committed suicide by running in front of a train here at Bolaram railway station in Hyderabad on Monday night. However, the incident came to fore on Tuesday morning. The couple were identified as -- Y Kondaiah (55) and his wife Bhoolakshmi (50).

Y Kondaiah was working as a clerk at an Army establishment and is residing at Secunderabad along with his wife Bhoolakshmi (50) and a daughter who is police constable at Netajinagar in Kapra under Rachakonda commissionerate.

On Monday, the couple went missing from their house following which their daughter lodged a complaint at Kushaiguda police station. The police who registered a missing case found the body of the couple on the railway track near Bolaram railway station on Tuesday morning. The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

According to the family members, the couple are suffering from financial issues and slipped into depression, resulting in the incident. An investigation is underway.