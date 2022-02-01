  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Couple commits suicide by running in front of train in Hyderabad

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

A couple committed suicide by running in front of a train here at Bolaram railway station in Hyderabad on Monday night.

A couple committed suicide by running in front of a train here at Bolaram railway station in Hyderabad on Monday night. However, the incident came to fore on Tuesday morning. The couple were identified as -- Y Kondaiah (55) and his wife Bhoolakshmi (50).

Y Kondaiah was working as a clerk at an Army establishment and is residing at Secunderabad along with his wife Bhoolakshmi (50) and a daughter who is police constable at Netajinagar in Kapra under Rachakonda commissionerate.

On Monday, the couple went missing from their house following which their daughter lodged a complaint at Kushaiguda police station. The police who registered a missing case found the body of the couple on the railway track near Bolaram railway station on Tuesday morning. The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

According to the family members, the couple are suffering from financial issues and slipped into depression, resulting in the incident. An investigation is underway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X