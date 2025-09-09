Live
Couple Killed in motorcycle and van collision in Khammam
Highlights
A tragic incident in the Khammam district claimed the lives of a couple after their motorcycle was struck by a van. The accident occurred near...
A tragic incident in the Khammam district claimed the lives of a couple after their motorcycle was struck by a van. The accident occurred near Takkellapadu in the Errupalem mandal when couple who hailed from Atkuru in the Kanchikacherla mandal of NTR district, were travelling towards Gampalagudem.
Reports indicate that the van, coming from the opposite direction, collided head-on with their bike, resulting in the immediate deaths of both individuals at the scene.
The police has registered a case and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.
