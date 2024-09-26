Court grants 4-day custody of Jani Master to police

Hyderabad: A court on Wednesday granted a four-day custody of Shaik Jani Basha popularly known as Jani Master to Narsingi police who is investigating a rape case registered against by him.



Jani Master was arrested and remanded in a case involving the sexual assault of an assistant choreographer during dance shootings. Jani Master has already confessed to the crimes. However, police believe that further custodial interrogation may uncover more heinous acts committed by the accused.

The victim, who had worked with Jani Master since she was a minor, alleged that the sexual exploitation began when she traveled to Mumbai for a dance shoot in 2020 when she was only 16 years old. She further claimed that Jani Master threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the abuse to anyone. After the victim filed a complaint, Jani Master went into hiding but was eventually apprehended by Cyberabad Special Operations Team in Goa. He was subsequently brought to Hyderabad and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by an Upparpalli court, following which he was sent to Jail.