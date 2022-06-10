Coutuppal: Two youth, drug peddler arrested

Coutuppal(Yadadri-Bhongir): Choutuppal police on Thursday seized illicit drugs near Highway -9 Hotel located on the outskirts of Lingojigudem village under Choutuppal municipal limits. Two young men were caught while purchasing drugs from a woman.

Bhongir Zone DCP Narayana Reddy disclosed the details of arrested persons at a press meet held at local ACP office.

Diana Lenchongoy Chara (38) of Chandal district in Manipur, who was by profession a clothing packer, is married to Uchejustas, a Nigerian man who met her in Goa. The couple lives in Goa. She sells illicit drugs brought by her husband at various places, personally.

Chetan and Aditya, two young software employees from Hyderabad, approached Diana over phone for drugs. She agreed and came to Hyderabad with the contraband. She chose Lingojigudem area, which she had visited a couple of times in the past, thinking she would get caught by the police in Hyderabad city. She took a bus from Hyderabad and reached Highway 09 Hotel on the outskirts of Lingojigudem. There she met the two youth. They were caught red-handed by local police. The police seized illicit drugs, cash and the two expensive cars used by the youth. During the search, the police found 20 banned pink pills worth Rs 60,000, 4 grams of white powder worth Rs 48,000 and cash worth Rs 60,000.

The three were produced in a local court for remand and were shifted to Nalgonda Jail.

ACP N Udayareddy, Urban and Rural CIs N Srinivas, Erukonda Venkataiah and SI Anil also took part in the press conference.