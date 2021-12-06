COVID-19 cases likely to go up in January: Telangana health director

Telnagana state public health director, Dr G Srinivas Rao said that COVID-19 cases in the state are likely to go up after January 15 and the situation will be intensified further in February.



He also cautioned the people not to go at public places without mask and appealed to all the eligible to get vaccinated. Rao also said that the six weeks is very crucial and the people should follow all the precautionary measures strictly to keep the virus at bay.

He also said that there would be no lockdown in the state even if the cases rise in the state. Srinivas Rao also opined that lockdown is not a solution to curb the virus. He further added that the government has set a goal to achieve 1.03 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.