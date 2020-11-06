COVID-19 second wave: Telangana officials on look out for coronavirus spreaders

Coronavirus second wave in Telangana: As the second wave is expected in Telangana, the state health authorities have directed the district medical health officials to look out for the super-spreaders of coronavirus. The cases are believed to rose during the second wave and tracing the super spreaders could help in contain the virus spread.

Dip in the tests especially during weekends has become worrisome as many districts witnessing a rise in the cases for the past few days. As many as 11 districts have seen a rise in the cases.

People turning up at the primary health centres for testing have also reduced and the officials have been instructed to go the crowded areas including rythu bazars, markets and other places with mobile testing vans and conduct the tests. Intensifying tests would help in tracing the super spreaders early and isolated them thus reducing the spread of the virus.

Although many districts may have not seen the rise, the period is crucial to ramp up the tests as the second wave is expected in several places especially in rural areas where the people less inclined to get tested themselves due to no proper awareness.