Covid-19 update: Tight vigil continues in Warangal

Warangal: The Warangal Urban District administration is on high alert after a 10-year-old girl tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). The administration on Wednesday declared Purigutta Thanda in Waddepally as Containment Area from where the girl belongs to.



Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu along with Commissioner of Police V Ravinder and Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy inspected Purigutta Thanda and told the officials to ensure people closeted to their homes.

The Collector directed the medical and health officials to conduct a household survey in the radius of one kilometer from the girl's home. "As many as 19 primary contacts of the girl have been shifted to the government quarantine centre. The officials are searching for others if any who have socialised with the girl," the Collector said.

Commissioner of Police V Ravinder said that a sub-inspector has been posted to monitor the lockdown at Purigutta Thanda.

It is learnt that the girl and her parents had travelled along with those attended Tablighi Jammat on March 19 from Delhi.

The girl's parents were tested negative.

In all, the number of positive cases found in Warangal is 26. Of which 10 were cured and discharged from Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad. While the number of quarantined at government centres is 43, the 994 are under home quarantine. As of now, one person is in the isolation ward of the MGM Hospital.