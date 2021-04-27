Covid-19: What Is The Reason Behind The Surge In Covid-19 Cases In The Second Wave?

Well, when we speak about the first phase of the Covid-19 virus, it would get affected while getting in contact by meeting the patient directly, talking to them closely, in the same room, sniffing closely or getting in touch with the patient's saliva. Well these are the spread ways we saw it in the first wave.

But now the spread of the second stage coronavirus is different from the past. The first wave shows visible symptoms. Now it is currently contagious without touching the patient. Medical experts say the virus is also spread through the air. The result is a greater social spread of the virus. The issue of the social spread of the coronavirus has been the subject of much debate. This is strengthened by the fact that hundreds of cases are registered in the district every day. However, corona sufferers are avoided access to public places without proper treatment. But some even attend various functions, conferences and other ceremonies just like ordinary people. The current situation is due to the fact that thousands of people turn to markets and shops without fear for festive occasions.

Medical experts say that the participation of thousands of people in political functions, festivals and shopping is another reason. The virus seems to have been infected by the large number of people attending recent events. It takes three days to a week for symptoms to appear in the first wave of infection from patient to normal person. Now the situation does not exist. Records show that the patient's condition subsides within two to three days after being infected within minutes. Although RTPCR tests have been done on some of them, no traces of the virus have been found. Doctors say people exposed to the new virus may have diarrhoea, headaches and body aches.

When we take a look at the common people, many of them are coming out of the house without masks. Physical distance is not observed in all shops, markets and public places. Well, everyone should carry a bottle of sanitiser when going out. Owners should keep sanitisers available and wear masks in all shops. People should follow the curfew rules enforced by the police and the lockdown rules enforced in many villages.

Well, when it comes to the Covid–19 Positive people, tests should be performed at an early stage as soon as corona symptoms appear. They should stay at home and strict isolation rules must be followed. Corona infected people must follow home isolation and treatment can be obtained by following the doctor's instructions. Immune-boosting foods should be taken. One should not lose their courage mentally and should not succumb to fear and if the symptoms are severe, they should be taken to the hospital.