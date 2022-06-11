Covid fourth wave threat remote: Health department boss

Hyderabad: Telangana State Medical and Health Director G Srinivas on Friday said that the threat of fourth wave of Covid-19 pandemic is remote though the number of Covid positive cases are increasing in the country as well as in the State. He cautioned the people to follow the Covid safety norms.

While addressing the media, he said that the number of positive cases have increased by 56 per cent this week as against the last week. It clearly indicates the increase of Covid cases in the coming days. However, the mortality rate and the hospital admissions was zero in Telangana since two weeks. Most of the people were tested positive for Omicron variant which is not fatal and serious.

Srinivas claimed that the Covid corona vaccination and its coverage of vast number of people helped to improve the immunity. As a result, number of positive cases were also not increasing rapidly. As a precautionary measure, he appealed people to wear face mask while visiting public places. The medial studies said that the Covid pandemic will be reduced as endemic by this year end and the intensity of the virus spread will come down further.

"We will witness the increase of corona cases sporadically but it will not affect to the health condition of the infected person badly like earlier ", said Srinivas.

The Health Director said that door to door vaccination programme will be taken up soon and children will also be covered. The private schools in GHMC area are yet to complete the vaccination of the student. Soon after the opening of the schools, he said the department will take up special drive to vaccinate students aged between 12 to 18 years also.