CPI calls for State-wide protests over fuel prices 

Himayatnagar: The State CPI has called for protests across Telangana on Friday against the fuel price hike.

Party secretary Chada Venkat Reddy in a statement expressed surprise as to why the prices were being increased despite the falling international crude rates. He alleged that the Centre 'had sold itself to the oil companies'.

Reddy warned that the Union government would have to face the heat of the oil price hike, while blaming the Centre and the State for increasing levies on fuel and causing the increase.

He pointed out that following the oil price rise the LPG was costing Rs.1,000 and resulted in cooking oil rates going up steeply.

The CPI leader expressed apprehension that LPG could no more be used in homes. 'In the coming days fire wood could be used for cooking'. Reddy described as 'shameful' the Centre blaming the policies of the previous governments for the fuel price situation.