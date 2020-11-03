CPI demands repairs on Karimnagar-Warangal highway

Karimnagar: District leaders of Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a dharna at Chenjarla village of Manakondur mandal in the district on Monday, demanding the State government to repair the highway between Karimnagar and Warangal.



Speaking on the occasion, CPI district secretary Ponaganti Kedari pointed out that the road from Karimnagar to Warangal was highway only for namesake as it was full of pits and potholes making it difficult for the people to travel on that road. Even though several accidents took place on this road till date, neither the officials nor the government was interested to take up road repairing works, he criticised. 'On several occasions, many MLAs, MPs and Ministers travelled on this highway. Are they unable to observe how worst the road is? Why they are not taking action?' he questioned.

Ponaganti Kedari stated that farmers were facing problems while transporting their produce on the national highway and had to spend lot of money to repair their vehicles, which were getting damaged after travelling on this road. And the plight of pregnant women was worse, he added.

The CPI leader alleged that the BJP government on number of occasions boasted of allotting lot of funds to the State government. Couldn't these national leaders see the condition of the roads when they travel on these roads? he questioned.

Demanding the State government to take immediate steps to repair the Karimnagar-Hanamkonda highway, CPI leader P Kedari warned of sieging the houses of MLAs, MPs and Ministers if both the State and Central governments do not take up repairing works of the national highway between Karimnagar and Warangal.

Traffic was jammed for a few kilometres stretch at Chenjerla due to the CPI dharna, in which local people also participated in large numbers. Manakondur police rushed to the spot and convinced the CPI leaders to withdraw dharna and cleared the traffic.