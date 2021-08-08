CPM decries anti-people policies of Modi government

Kamareddy: CPM district Secretary, A Ramesh Babu has criticised the Modi regime at the Center for implementing anti-poor policies and robbing the BJP rulers of corporate companies.

On Saturday, a protest was held in front of the tehsildar's office in Mosra Mandal under the auspices of the CPM, CITU, farmers' union, agricultural labor union and the National Forum for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. The Communists handed over a petition to Tehsildar Rajini Kumari.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Babu said that the Modi government has increased the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and essential commodities like never before in the history of the country and has become an enemy of the poor.

The CPI (M) leader said it was a shame that the Modi government was engaging in activities that would immerse the people of the country.

He called on the workers, farmers and people to take part in the Quit India-inspired Save India programme on August 9 against the Modi government's policies that are engulfing the people of the country and appease the central government.

Leaders of various communities Anil, Nannesab, Mallesh, Kavita Reddy, Satyanarayana, Bhomaiah etc. participated in the programme.