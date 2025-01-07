CPM Demands Immediate Operationalization of 300-Bed Hospital in Gadwal

Gadwal: CPM District Secretary A. Venkataswamy has demanded the immediate inauguration of the 300-bed hospital to provide quality healthcare to patients. On Tuesday, he submitted a memorandum to Deputy DMHO Madhusudhan Reddy at the DMHO office in the district headquarters, highlighting the issues faced by government hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkataswamy stated that CPM had conducted a study on the problems in government hospitals across the district. He expressed concern that delays in making the 300-bed hospital operational were depriving patients of quality medical care. He noted that the current hospital infrastructure is inadequate to meet patient demand, forcing many to seek treatment in private hospitals.

He further questioned why the area hospital in Alampur, which was built with significant public funds, had not yet been made operational. Similarly, he raised concerns about incomplete government hospital construction projects, such as the one in Kottapalli. Venkataswamy criticized the lack of permanent buildings for government hospitals, which he said is essential for providing quality healthcare.

CPM demanded the establishment of new Primary Health Centers (PHCs) to cater to the growing population and ensure adequate supply of medicines based on patient demand. The party also called for a dedicated AYUSH hospital in the district headquarters to promote awareness among the public.

Venkataswamy emphasized the need for sufficient doctors, medical staff, and equipment in government hospitals. He criticized the lack of basic amenities like clean drinking water, toilets, inverters, oxygen plants, RO plants, and fire safety measures in these facilities, which has eroded public trust in government healthcare.

He demanded the immediate payment of pending electricity bills in government hospitals, which amount to crores, and called for the release of funds under central and state government schemes such as NRHM, Maternal and Child Health programs, and others.

Additionally, Venkataswamy urged stricter regulation of private hospitals, highlighting their illegal and exorbitant fee collection practices. He also demanded action against RMPs and PMPs in rural areas who are allegedly providing medical treatment beyond their qualifications.

The CPM leader called for immediate steps to resolve these issues to ensure quality healthcare for the public. District committee members Uppar Narasimha, Devadasu, Mekala Narasimhulu, and others participated in the program.