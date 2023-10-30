CPM insists on Wyra, Miryalaguda tickets

Khammam: CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram has made it clear that they are ready to ally with Congress if Miryalaguda and Wyra tickets are allotted to them.

Tammineni informed that the left party requested for the seats of Bhadrachalam, Miryalaguda, Paleru, Madhira and Ibrahimpatnam. He asserted that his party has considerable influence in those pockets.

It is learnt that it would be difficult for Congress to give Bhadrachalam ticket. It seems the party offered Miryalaguda and one seat in Hyderabad to the CPM party. The left party leaders are sore over the Congress observation that the CPM would not win in Miryalaguda.

Tammineni clarified that there would be a meeting with Congress leaders on Tuesday and if no favourable decision is reached, the party would announce its further course of action. He said that the CPM politburo meeting would be held on Monday and a decision would be taken on where the party would seek to contest. He opined that Congress was not serious about the alliance and it cannot keep insulting them.