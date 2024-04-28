CPM may withdraw from contest in Bhongir, to make way for Cong

Hyderabad: CPM likely to withdraw its candidate from contest from Bhongir Lok Sabha seat and make way for the Congress party, according to sources in the know of the development.

The key CPM leaders from the State held a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence over pre-poll alliance. The Left party which had fielded its candidate from Bhongir was asked to withdraw, as part of buttressing the national level efforts of INDIA bloc to oust the Modi government.

During the crucial meeting held at Jubilee Hills, the CPM delegation led by State secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram, other senior leaders including Julakanti Rangareddy, Ch Sitaramulu, S Veeraiah agreed for the ‘complete’ cooperation, following appeal from Revanth Reddy. He requested for withdrawal of party candidate Md Jahangir’s nomination from Bhongir, the only constituency from where the party has fielded its candidate this time. However, the leaders took time and said that they would revert back and clarify over this after discussing the matter with the national leaders.

Positively responding to the appeal for support in all the constituencies for Congress candidates, they informed Revanth that the CPM would strive for the win of the secular coalition, particularly in wake of the party being part of the national-level coalition.

Earlier a few days back, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had personally visited the CPM State head office at RTC X Roads in this endeavour.

According to sources, the CPM is most likely to withdraw from Bhongir, in wake of the assurances made by Revanth Reddy including the offer of one MLC seat and two Corporation posts.

Later speaking to the media, Revanth Reddy informed that the meeting discussed in detail about strengthening of alliance in Telangana and appeal for complete support in all the 17 constituencies besides Bhongir. “We have placed other political proposals in front of the CPM leaders. They have agreed to back the Congress for ensuring the defeat of BJP at Centre, in wake of the Left parties being part of the INDIA alliance. Despite some apprehensions, they have assured to revert over the proposals by tomorrow, after discussing this with the national leadership. With the full support of CPM, we shall further our common endeavours in future. I hope this bond will further strengthen the Congress party’s winning prospects,” he said.

Veerabhadram said that the Chief Minister urged for withdrawal of CPM candidates. “We are ready to support the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. We have decided to back the Congress for ensuring BJP’s defeat,” said CPM State secretary.