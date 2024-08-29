Live
- Fresh low pressure to trigger heavy rains in Odisha
- Preparations in Full Swing for Local Body Elections, Says State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi
- Rape threat to Kangana is outcome of her ridiculous remarks: Udit Raj stirs row
- 'Monk' braving water cannons in Kolkata most powerful image of protest: Amit Malviya
- Farmer Suffers Severe Injuries from Electric Shock in Gadwal District
- Study with inspiration, determination, and dedication, says DC B.M .Santosh
- Peaceful Celebration of Ganesh Navaratri in Aija Mandal: Guidelines Issued by Aija SI Vijay Bhaskar
- Rob Key asks England Test players to show full commitment for thriving in 'Bazball' age
- All-Party Committee Leaders Visit Durga Nagar School in Ieeza Municipality, Highlight Severe Issues
- Aadhar linkage for TTD Laddus
Just In
CPM Protests for Farmers' Rights in Dharur Mandal
Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) staged a protest in front of the Mandal Revenue Officer's (MRO) office in Dharur Mandal, demanding immediate action on several issues concerning farmers.
Gadwal: Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) staged a protest in front of the Mandal Revenue Officer's (MRO) office in Dharur Mandal, demanding immediate action on several issues concerning farmers. The protestors submitted a memorandum to the MRO, highlighting the need for the following:
1. Loan Waiver for Eligible Farmers: The protesters demanded that all eligible farmers should receive a loan waiver without further delay.
2. Release of Pending Rythu Bharosa Funds:The CPM urged the government to release the pending Rythu Bharosa funds from the last two seasons immediately.
3. Compensation for Losses Due to Fake Seeds: Farmers who suffered losses due to counterfeit seeds should be compensated without delay.
4. Issuance of New Loans to Farmers:The protestors called for the immediate issuance of new loans to farmers to help them prepare for the upcoming agricultural season.
Key participants in the protest included CPM district committee member Upper Narasimha, Mandal Secretary Devadas, and local leaders Mekala Narasimhulu, Thimmapa, Parashuram, Govindu, and Anji.