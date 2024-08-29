CPM Protests for Farmers' Rights in Dharur Mandal

Gadwal: Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) staged a protest in front of the Mandal Revenue Officer's (MRO) office in Dharur Mandal, demanding immediate action on several issues concerning farmers. The protestors submitted a memorandum to the MRO, highlighting the need for the following:

1. Loan Waiver for Eligible Farmers: The protesters demanded that all eligible farmers should receive a loan waiver without further delay.

2. Release of Pending Rythu Bharosa Funds:The CPM urged the government to release the pending Rythu Bharosa funds from the last two seasons immediately.

3. Compensation for Losses Due to Fake Seeds: Farmers who suffered losses due to counterfeit seeds should be compensated without delay.

4. Issuance of New Loans to Farmers:The protestors called for the immediate issuance of new loans to farmers to help them prepare for the upcoming agricultural season.

Key participants in the protest included CPM district committee member Upper Narasimha, Mandal Secretary Devadas, and local leaders Mekala Narasimhulu, Thimmapa, Parashuram, Govindu, and Anji.