Live
- Five held, booty worth over Rs 2.3L recovered
- Union Cabinet okays Vidyalaxmi scheme
- Who is Usha Chilukuri Vance?
- City braces for hassle-free Chhath Puja celebrations
- Cancer screening to begin today in Parvathipuram
- ACB closing in on top babus & BRS leaders
- Konda Surekha attends ‘Meet your Minister’ prog
- Pawan purchases 12 more acres in Pithapuram
- Let’s work to promote global peace: Modi congratulates Trump
- Donald scripts history; trumps Harris to become 47th US Prez
Just In
CPR & first aid training conducted
Highlights
Sircilla: As part of the Road Safety Village Committee, under the district police department’s guidance, CPR and first aid training was conducted in...
Sircilla: As part of the Road Safety Village Committee, under the district police department’s guidance, CPR and first aid training was conducted in Rajanna Sircilla on Wednesday. First aid kits were also provided to individuals running shops, hotels, puncture shops, and petrol pumps near major roads on the occasion.
SP Akhil Mahajan said that in the event of an accident, the first responders are often those nearby, such as shop owners and employees, who can significantly aid in saving lives if they have awareness of CPR & first aid.
Speaking on the occasion, SP Mahajan noted that many lives are lost due to the lack of timely first aid after accidents.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS