CPR & first aid training conducted

Sircilla: As part of the Road Safety Village Committee, under the district police department’s guidance, CPR and first aid training was conducted in Rajanna Sircilla on Wednesday. First aid kits were also provided to individuals running shops, hotels, puncture shops, and petrol pumps near major roads on the occasion.

SP Akhil Mahajan said that in the event of an accident, the first responders are often those nearby, such as shop owners and employees, who can significantly aid in saving lives if they have awareness of CPR & first aid.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Mahajan noted that many lives are lost due to the lack of timely first aid after accidents.