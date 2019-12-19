Create awareness among people to cast their votes: Nirmal District Election Observer V Veerabhadraiah

Nirmal: District Election Observer V Veerabhadraiah instructed the returning and assistant returning officers to create awareness among the youth, who have completed 18 years, to register to vote.



He addressed a meeting with returning and assistant returning officers and leaders of various political parties at the Collector's conference hall in Nirmal on Wednesday.

The Election Observer said that so far only 2.19 percent youth aged between 18 to 19 years have enrolled against 4.25 percent of youth in the district. All educated youth and legible voters should be educated to enrol themselves in the voters list, he said.

Every college should have Form 6, after the students fill the form, college principal concerned should verity the form and send it to their constituency and booth level officers, he said.

The constituency and booth level officers were directed to verify whether the applicants are living in the address mentioned in the form or not.

He also told the leaders of various political parties to enrol voters in their areas and to create awareness among the people on voter registration. Election Observer Veerabhadraiah also visited polling booths at Bail Bazar and Government Junior College and inquired the BMOs about the number of voters in their polling booth, the number of enrolments and problems if any.

Joint Collector A Bhaskar Rao, District Revenue Officer Someshwar, RDOs Prasunamba, Raju and Vinod Kumar, Tahsildars, TRS leader G Ramesh, Congress leader A Poshetty, BJP leader Anji Kumar Reddy, CPM leader Sayyad Mazar, CPI leaders Poshetty and Vilas and others were present.