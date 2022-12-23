  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Crime rate reduced by 12 per cent in 2022: CP Stephen Raveendra

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra
x

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra

Highlights

  • A total of 27,322 cases were booked as against 30,954 the previous year
  • Property offences decreased by 28 per cent while detection of property offences increased by 14.6 per cent

Hyderabad: The overall crime rate in Cyberabad has dropped by 12 per cent in 2022, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra said.

A total of 27,322 cases were booked as against 30,954 the previous year.

Property offences decreased by 28 per cent while detection of property offences increased by 14.6 per cent. There is a significant decreased in crime against women by 8.34 per cent. The road accidents were decreased by around 19 per cent.

However Cyber crime cases increased by 25 per cent.

The State government and the Cyberabad police are working hard to maintain law and order and ensure peace. Due to efforts and adopting appropriate strategies by police the crime rate has come down. He said the crime rate reduction is highest in last ten years.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X