Cyberabad Cp Holds Co-Ordination Meeting With Excise Officials For Effective And Joint Enforcement Works

In view of conducting free and fair election to the Telangana State Legislative Assembly in Cyberabad limits scheduled on 30.11.2023, Sri Stephen Raveendra, IPS., Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad conducted a co-ordination meeting with Excise Department officials today ie., on 20.10.2023 at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The meeting presided over by Sri Stephen Raveendra, IPS., Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad and emphasized the necessity of co-ordinated enforcement drives. He reviewed the seizures of illicit liquor, ganja, Black jaggery etc and also discussed about the strategies and focus areas to curb the illegal storage and transportation of liquor and drug. Specific instructions were issued to closely monitor the sales of liquor, identification of sensitive shops and to conduct Joint rides. Also instructed to keep vigil on the Belt Shops, Farm houses and Guest houses for any dump of liquor and to register the cases aginst the violators of Model Code of Conduct.





Further, the CP, Cyberabad instructed to ensure that the liquor permissions issued for private parties should not be misused and no political interface is there. Also requested to depute excise staff to the Police Check Posts to make it Integrated Check Posts.



The participants in the meeting were Sri Avinash Mohanty, IPS., Addl.Commissioner of Police (Admin), Cyberabad, Sri David Ravikanth, Dy.Commissioner, Excise, Ranga Reddy, DCP Balanagar Sri Srinivasa Rao, IPS., DCP Shamshabad Sri K. Narayana Reddy IPS., DCP Rajendranagar Sri R. Jagadishwar Reddy, DCP Madhapur Sri Gone Sandeep, DCP Election Cell, Cyberabad Sri Ashok Kumar, Sri A. Chandraiah, Asst. Commissioner, Excise, Ranga Reddy, DPEO Shamshabad Sri A. Satyanarayna, DPEO Medchal Sri K. Vijaya Bhaskar, DPEO Saroornagar Sri T. Ravinder, DPEO Malkajgiri Sri D. Arun Kumar, Addl. DCP (SB) Sri Ravi Kumar and Inspectors have attended the meeting.