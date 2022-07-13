Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra inspects Shadnagar PS

Shadnagar: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra inspected the Shadnagar Police Station on Wednesday as part of routine inspections. Shamshabad DCP Jagadishwar Reddy and local ACP Kushalkar were along with him. On the occasion, CP Stephen Ravindra spoke to the staff and inquired about the situations and conducted departmental reviews at Shadnagar Police Station. Later, CP Stephen Ravindra along with DCP Jagadishwar Reddy and local ACP Kushalkar inspected the newly constructed Nandigama Police station.

On the occasion, CP Stephen Ravindra especially spoke to the Local town CI Naveen Kumar, SI's Venkateswarlu and Vijay. He inquired about the departmental administration aspects along with the way of performance of duties. The CP said that the required staff will be appointed in Shadnagar Police Station soon and special measures will be taken to control crimes.

Similarly, he said that the traffic problem has come to his attention and a complete plan will be made in this regard. He said that especially for the prevention of road accidents on the national highway, a special SI rank post will be formed. He said that steps will be taken to control traffic to prevent road accidents.

The CP also inquired about setting up CC cameras and examined the records at the police station. Shadnagar Police station staff and others were also present.