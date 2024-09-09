Cyberabad Police Crack ₹4 Crore UPI Fraud Case; 13 Arrested from Rajasthan

In a major breakthrough, the Shamshabad Crime Investigation Sector (CCS) Police, in collaboration with KPHB Police, Madhapur, and Narsingi police, have arrested a 13-member gang allegedly involved in high-tech UPI frauds, leading to a significant financial loss of around ₹4 crore for Bajaj Electronics, a well-known retail chain. The arrests were made on September 8, 2024.





The fraud scheme was extensive, with multiple cheating cases lodged across various police stations in the Cyberabad, Hyderabad, and Rachakonda Commissionerates, as well as in other major cities in Telangana. Reports indicate that the gang had successfully defrauded Bajaj Electronics in a series of transactions, leading to a cumulative loss exceeding ₹4 crore.





According to police, the gang's modus operandi involved purchasing expensive electronic items by sharing the showroom's UPI scanner with an accomplice based in Rajasthan. After the purchase was made, the accomplice would transfer the money to the showroom, obtain the merchandise, and subsequently file a chargeback complaint with the bank to reverse the transaction, eventually pocketing the funds.



The arrested gang members, aged between 20 to 25 years, hailed from Rajasthan. Some stayed in Hyderabad while coordinating with their associates back home. Their operation involved visits to Bajaj Electronics showrooms, where high-value electronics were purchased. Following the acquisition, the goods were sold in Rajasthan, and the profits were divided among the gang members.



The arrested individuals have been identified as SomRaj, Sunil, LacRam, Sharwan, Somraj, Shivalal, Ramesh, Shrawan, Pappu Ram, Shravan, Rakesh, Ramesh, and Ashok Kumar. Based on their confessions, the police have confiscated ₹1.62 lakhs in cash and electronic goods valued at ₹50 lakhs, all acquired through fraudulent means.



Charges against the gang have been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act in multiple police stations, including KPHB, Madhapur, Narsingi, and Cyber Crime PS.



The successful operation was led by Inspector of Police M. Pavan, along with the Detective Inspectors of KPHB, Narsingi, and Madhapur, under the supervision of ACP CCS Shashank Reddy and Kalinga Rao, and DCP Crimes K. Narsimha, IPS. The Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Avinash Mohanty, IPS, has lauded the team for their diligent efforts and has promised suitable rewards for their commendable work in apprehending the culprits and recovering stolen property.

