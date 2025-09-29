Cyberabad police deport 23 foreigners overstaying in India

Cyberabad police have deported 23 out of 36 foreign citizens found illegally overstaying in India following a raid on a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad last month, officials said on Monday.

According to police, 22 Ugandan and a Sudanese citizen have been repatriated. Twenty of them were women.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajendranagar zone, said that six more people (five Ugandans and a Cameroonian) will be deported within a week.

Based on credible information that some persons were attending a birthday party organised illegally, with loud noise, at a farmhouse in Bakaram revenue village on the night of August 14, the Rajendranagar Zone police, along with Special Operations Team (SOT), Shamshabad, inspected the farmhouse.

They found 51 foreign nationals (14 males and 37 females) celebrating the birthday party. These included 37 Ugandans, two Nigerians, three Liberians, and others from Botswana, Kenya, Cameroon, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Ghana, and Malawi.

Upon verification of documents, it was found that 36 foreign nationals were illegally overstaying in India without valid passports, visas, or proper documents. They included 29 females.

On the request of the police, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Hyderabad, issued Movement Restriction Orders to these 36 foreign nationals. They were shifted to various detention centres in Cyberabad and Hyderabad.

According to DCP, 24 persons submitted their original passports. Exit (Leave India) permission was obtained from FRRO Hyderabad for 20 persons, who were subsequently repatriated to their respective countries. The remaining four were kept in detention centres.

Twelve people without any documents had photocopies of their passports collected by the police. One-Time Travel Documents (OTDs) were obtained for 3 persons from the embassies concerned in Delhi, and they were repatriated.

For the remaining 9 persons, continued efforts are being made by addressing letters to the embassies concerned. OTDs have been obtained for six of them, and they will be repatriated within a week.

The DCP has asked all foreign nationals to regularly check the validity of their passports and visas. If any passport or visa has expired, they should immediately consult immigration officials and renew the documents.

House owners renting their premises to foreign nationals must verify passports and visas before providing accommodation. For rooms already rented, owners should re-verify the documents of the tenants without delay, he said.

Any foreign national found residing in India without a valid passport or visa must be reported immediately to the nearest police station, the DCP said.