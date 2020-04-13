Cyberabad Police organise blood donation camps for needy

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police on Saturday conducted blood donation camps for Thalassemia, cancer and other patients who were in dire need of blood infusion regularly.

The initiative was taken up with the help of Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and the event was conducted at Indian Red Cross Society, Adikmet, Vidyanagar.

V C Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner said, "in view of the ongoing pandemic many citizens who are in regular need of blood are suffering due to the shortage. So we have initiated this move to benefit the regular blood recipients."

"Citizens who intend to donate blood can contact the Cyberabad Covid Control Room at 9490617440 or 9490617431 and register their name.

Once the registration is done, a police vehicle will be sent to pick up the donor from his home and will drop at the Indian Red Cross Society where the donor will donate the blood. Once the formalities are done, we will drop the donor back to his home," Sajjanar said.

"Moreover there is still a wrong notion amongst many citizens that if they donate blood, they will become weak. But it's not correct and in the time of such crisis, it's requested that people come out by themselves to donate for a social cause," said the officer.