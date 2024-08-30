Cyberabad Police Recover 570 Stolen and Lost Mobile Phones Worth Rs.1.50 Crore in 25 Days

Under the supervision of DCP Crimes K. Narasimha, IPS, the CCS, IT Cell, and Social Media teams of Cyberabad Police successfully recovered 570 stolen and lost mobile phones over the past 25 days using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal. The recovered phones, valued at ₹1.50 crore, were handed over to their respective owners today (30.08.2024) by the DCP at the Cyberabad Commissionerate Main Conference Hall.

During the event, DCP Crimes stated, "In the past eight months, Cyberabad Police have recovered a total of 2,696 stolen mobile phones. Of these, 1,200 phones were recovered in the last three months, with 570 retrieved in just the past 25 days. Among the 1,200 mobile phones recovered over the past three months, 101 were from Madhapur CCS, 87 from Rajendranagar CCS, 100 from Shamshabad CCS, 95 from Medchal CCS, 97 from Balanagar CCS, and 90 by the IT Cell."

The DCP emphasized, “Mobile phones play a vital role in our daily lives, containing important information and cherished memories. Thieves are relentless, so the police must be equally persistent in their recovery efforts. Despite many people being educated, few are aware of how to prevent stolen mobiles from being misused.”

He urged the public to report lost mobile phones either at their nearest police station or directly through the CEIR portal, which is accessible online across all States and Union Territories. He highlighted that using the CEIR portal helps prevent the misuse of stolen phones and facilitates their swift recovery.

One of the recipients shared her experience, saying, "I lost my mobile phone on a moving bus and thought I would never see it again. I reported the loss at the nearest police station, and to my surprise, the Cyberabad Police swiftly recovered it and returned it to me. I am truly grateful to the Cyberabad Police for their remarkable efforts."

Another recipient expressed, "I lost my mobile phone while riding my bike and went to the Jagadgirigutta Police Station to file a complaint. The police received me courteously and assured me they would recover my phone. Shortly after, they informed me that my mobile had been found and would be returned to me. I am truly grateful to the Cyberabad Police for their prompt action." The recipients of the recovered mobile phones expressed their happiness and gratitude.

DCP Crimes K. Narasimha, IPS, also commended the efforts of CCRB, ACP Crimes Kalinga Rao, CCS ACP K. Shashank Reddy, Rajendranagar CCS Inspector Sanjay Kumar, Shamshabad CCS Inspector Pavan, Balanagar CCS Inspector Raju, Medchal CCS Inspector Narasimha, IT Cell Inspector Jagadeeshwar, Social Media Inspector Anjaneyulu, Social Media SI Shashidhar, AHTU Inspector Jamesh Babu, CCS Madhapur SI Venkateswarlu, along with the ASIs, Head Constables, Women Police Constables, IT Cell team, and CCS team for their outstanding work in recovering the mobile phones.







