Cyberabad police, SCSC launch Sangamitra

Ranga Reddy: Cyberabad Police and Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) launched Sangamitra, a community outreach initiative on Saturday at Cyberabad police commissionerate.



Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said that the Covid outbreak confined people to homes, so women who are subjected to domestics violence can find a friend in ''Sangamitra''.

Sangamitra will bring nodge the gap between victim and the police. The main objective of Sangamitra is to help women who are in need of any support from the available ecosystem.

We will train men and women to be Sangamitra, who in turn will help women distress. The training will commence from August 22, Sajjanar said.

She safe App which is integrated with Hawkeye was downloaded by more than 2000 people, for the safety of women till now 2,000 people registered as Traffic volunteers. Daily 500 traffic volunteers are working at peak hours at traffic junctions.

Hyderabad records 16th place in the world in CCTV installation.

Cyberabad Dial 100 vehicle reaches in 5-8 minutes. By knowing 40% calls of the Dial 100 are related to women, Apart from SHE Teams working in Cyberabad, we now initiated 3 new DIAL 100 domestic violence immediate response patrol vehicles in three zones, with the inspiration of blood donation drive, Plasma donation drive started in Cyberabad. Amala Akkineni, Namrata Shirodkar, Former model and actress and Vanita Datla participated as chief guests. Amala said that she was touched by the initiative which she termed it as need of the hour. Sangamitra is a very significant initiative that women in distress will certainly look up at for help, she added.

During the webinar, logo, video film and poster of the Sangamitra initiative was launched by all the guests.

Women and Children Safety Wing (W&CSW) DCP Anasuya, SCSC General Secretary Krishna Yedula, Vice chairman and managing Director at ELICO Ltd Vanita I Datla, Pratyusha Sharma Jt Secretary (Women's Forum), Vishnupriya Saksena, Women's Forum member and others were present.











