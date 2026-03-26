Cyberabad pushes rainwater conservation drive

In a bid to strengthen water conservation efforts, Cyberabad authorities conducted a special awareness campaign focusing on rainwater percolation pits. The initiative aimed to educate citizens on the importance of rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, and sustainable water use.

Led by Cyberabad Regional Executive Director Santosh, the campaign featured a rally that highlighted practical measures for effective rainwater utilisation. Citizens were briefed on how proper maintenance of rainwater percolation pits not only prevents water wastage but also helps replenish groundwater levels, ensuring long-term water security for the region.

As part of the drive, officials identified and restored damaged or neglected ‘inkudu guntalu’, demonstrating the tangible impact of community participation in water management. The initiative also encouraged residents to take responsibility for maintaining these structures in their neighborhoods, promoting a culture of conservation and sustainability.

The programme saw the participation of Cyberabad Director of Operations Narayana, General Managers, and other senior officials. Authorities emphasised that such community driven efforts are critical, especially in areas facing water scarcity, and pledged continued engagement to enhance water conservation practices across Cyberabad.