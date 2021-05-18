Cyberabad: Two arrested for transporting spurious cotton seeds

Cyberabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad police on Tuesday intercepted a goods vehicle and seized 56 bags of spurious cotton seeds from it. The accused were identified as Siva Reddy and Madhu.

According to police, they received a tip off that the said vehicle was transporting the spurious cotton seeds from Nandyala and was headed towards Sanath Nagar. Upon receiving the information, the cops laid a trap at Thondupally toll plaza and intercepted the vehicle.

Upon further questioning, the duo it was revealed that they were just transporting the seeds from Nandyala and had no idea about its origin. However, they confessed that the supplier and purchaser had entire information about the product and agreed to cooperate with police in giving out their details.

They further divulged that the purchaser used to by the spurious seeds from the seller and would pack it in different packets while pasting a duplicate sticker on those packets.

Based on the credible information, special teams have been formed to nab the culprits and once the investigation is done, relevant sections will be booked against the accused and will be remanded to judicial custody, said the police.