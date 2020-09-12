Cybercrime on rise during pandemic: VC Sajjanar

Cybercrimes and harassment on women have been on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Cyberabad commissioner of police VC Sajjanar here on Saturday. The commissioner launched an app for women employees safety at the Cyberabad commissionerate.

Speaking at an e-learning awareness programme on new employees (women) safety organised on behalf of Cyberabad police and society for cyberabad security council (SCSC), Sajjanar said that new women employees who ventured into the IT sector have been experiencing harassment at the workplace.

He asked the companies to follow special guidelines for the women employees. The app will help the women to follow certain measures for their safety and also instil self-confidence among them to tackle the situations.

"The app has been launched with the help of SCSC which will provide security to the women. And the companies have to conduct the 20-minute awareness session on the e-learning app to the new women employees," Sajjanar said.

Around 65,000 women employees are working in the IT sector and for their safety, several companies have set up women safety wing, he said. "With the support of women forum members, the crimes at the IT corridor have been reduced," Sajjanar said.