Live
- Andhra Pradesh: Holiday for educational institutions today
- GTA VI Trailer Drops Early; Game to launch in 2025
- Cabinet to meet on Dec 11, may discuss shift to Visakha
- Restrictions on 2-wheelers on Tirumala ghat roads
- Hyderabad: Horned rhino gets eye surgery at Nehru Zoo
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 05 December, 2023
- SSC examination fee dates revised
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 05 December, 2023
- Steps taken to boost runway capacity at RGIA: Union Min VK Singh
- Vijayawada: D Pharmacy seat allotment concludes
Just In
Cyclone Michaung: Red alert issued for Telangana
Hyderabad: With Cyclone Michaung barrelling towards the South Andhra Pradesh coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), New Delhi on Monday issued a red alert for parts of Telangana.
According to the IMD, the cyclone is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam, near Bapatla, on Tuesday. It stated that the cyclone is moving closer to the coast and more impact expected in Telangana now. From Monday night onwards, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri - Kothagudem, Yadadri - Bhongir, Warangal and Mulugu districts will receive rains and on Tuesday, these areas are likely to receive moderate-heavy rains.
Meanwhile, the State capital, Hyderabad is likely to get light and moderate rains for the next two days. Anticipating the severity of the situation, the IMD issued a red alert, cautioning, “Telangana is likely to get isolated from heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls (above 204.4 mm) on Tuesday.”