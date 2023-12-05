  • Menu
Cyclone Michaung: Red alert issued for Telangana

Hyderabad: With Cyclone Michaung barrelling towards the South Andhra Pradesh coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), New Delhi on Monday issued a red alert for parts of Telangana.

According to the IMD, the cyclone is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam, near Bapatla, on Tuesday. It stated that the cyclone is moving closer to the coast and more impact expected in Telangana now. From Monday night onwards, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri - Kothagudem, Yadadri - Bhongir, Warangal and Mulugu districts will receive rains and on Tuesday, these areas are likely to receive moderate-heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the State capital, Hyderabad is likely to get light and moderate rains for the next two days. Anticipating the severity of the situation, the IMD issued a red alert, cautioning, “Telangana is likely to get isolated from heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls (above 204.4 mm) on Tuesday.”

