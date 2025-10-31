Cyclone Montha hits crops in over 4.48 lakh acres in state

Hyderabad: Crops in over 4.48 lakh acres in several districts of Telangana have been inundated under the influence of cyclone Montha, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing fresh warning of thunderstorms in northern districts of the state.

There have been reports of substantial damage to crops in various districts, including Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar and Siddipet.

Paddy crop was damaged in Mallapur mandal of Jagtial district. Flood waters entered the fields in Rayaparthi mandal of Warangal district. Farmers had a tough time saving their paddy in Sirikonda village of Nizamabad district. Flood in Musi caused woes near Nereducherla in Suryapet. A woman was weeping after her crop was washed away by flood waters at the Husnabad Agriculture Market Yard. Officials present there had a tough time consoling the woman farmer. Paddy crops were damaged due to inundation in Cheryala, Komuravelli, Maddur and Dulmitta mandals of Siddipet District.

According to preliminary estimates by the government, crop losses have been reported from areas totaling 4,47,864 acres. Crop loss was highest in Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts.

According to the officials, the figures of total crop losses may increase with a full-scale survey.

Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao announced that due to Cyclone Montha crops in over 4,47,864 acres belonging to 2,53,033 farmers in 179 mandals of 12 districts were damaged due to the cyclone. The exact figures can be known only after a full-scale survey. Paddy was damaged in 2,82,379 acres and cotton in 1,51,707 acres. Crop damage was mostly in the combined Warangal district, where crop damage occurred in 1,30,200 acres, followed by Khammam district with 62,400 acres and Nalgonda district with 52,071 acres, according to preliminary reports.

Nageswara Rao assured that every farmer who had suffered losses due to the impact of Cyclone Montha would be supported. He announced that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will tour the flood-affected districts on Friday. The government will stand by the rains- and flood-hit farmers, he said.

In view of the high impacts of the cyclone in Warangal, the Chief Minister on Thursday ordered the chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and Director-General of Police Shivadhar Reddy to utilize the services of the police and, if necessary, deploy HYDRAA teams with appropriate equipment from Hyderabad.

Adequate number of boats should also be sent for immediate relief operations in Warangal, he said. He wanted the SDRF personnel available in various districts to be moved to the flood- hit district.

The Chief Minister directed that steps be taken to draw upon HYDRAA personnel and flood relief equipment from Hyderabad for rescue operations in other places. Officials were instructed to set up nine relief camps and evacuate 2,000 people to safe areas in Warangal. Drinking water and food packets should be supplied to the families trapped on roofs and bungalows in areas marooned by the floods.

Minister Tummala said that he will discuss with CM Revanth Reddy how much crop loss compensation should be given per acre and support every farmer who has suffered losses.

The IMD has issued a warning that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu districts.

Further, the IMD officials have issued a forecast that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over Telangana