Cyclone Montha Makes Landfall: IMD forecasts heavy rains in TG

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning in various parts of the state on Wednesday and heavy rain on Thursday in the northern parts of Telangana.

According to the officials, the cyclone Montha has intensified as a severe storm over the Bay of Bengal. Because of the effect of Montha, several parts of the state received light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday. There will be heavy rainfall in many places in Telangana once the cyclone hits the coast.

The IMD, which had issued a red alert in the state on Tuesday night, has issued a yellow alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning. The heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely at isolated places in Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda districts of Telangana. Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Nagarkurnool districts of Telangana. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in remaining districts.

For Thursday, the IMD issued warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places in Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal districts.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts of Telangana. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy districts.

For October 31, the IMD has issued warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places in Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal districts of Telangana. Heavy Rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts of Telangana.

Thunderstorms accompanied with Lightning and gusty winds(30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy districts.