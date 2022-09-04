Dalit Bandhu to be expanded to 600 families

Hyderabad: Telangana State Cabinet has decided to extend the Dalit Bandhu scheme benefit to 500 more people in each Assembly constituency in addition to the 100 members in the State.

Following the complete implementation of the scheme in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, the cabinet adopted a resolution to identify 500 Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries in addition to 100 families each in 118 Assembly segments and implement the scheme.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao conducted the cabinet meeting on Saturday here and discussed various issues. The cabinet instructed the officials to complete the process of identification of Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries on a fast pace.

The State cabinet held a lengthy discussion on Podu lands issue and decided to hold coordination meetings in every district under the leadership of ministers of the respective districts by involving Revenue , Forest and Tribal Welfare departments to resolve the Tribal's podu land disputes. The cabinet suggested the State Chief Secreatry to take necessary measures in this regard.

The Cabinet adopted a resolution to enhance the co-option members from 5 to 15 in the GHMC and 5 to 10 in other corporations and also resolved sanctioning of new posts to the newly established Forest University in the State.

Officials said the cabinet decided to improve water supply system from Sunkishala to Hyderabad city. As a part of it, the cabinet decided to purify additionally 33 TMC of water and supply. To take up this work, the cabinet approved sanctioning of Rs 2214.79 crore. It also passed a resolution to allot land to construct district court buildings in 21 district head quarters and construct new colonies for 2016 families in the submerged areas in Bhadrachalam.