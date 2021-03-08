Dalit women exhorted to aim high & prosper

Lakdikapul: Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) celebrated International Women's Day on Sunday at PrabhuddaBhrat International Hall at Lakdikapul. The event was celebrated as International Shramik Women's Day and the theme was 'Share of Dalit women in the Economic Resources.'

It was presided over by Jhansi Geddam, National Convener of DSS, and the chief guest was Narra Ravikumar, the recipient of Padma Shri Award and president of DICCI, South India representatives of DICCI and representatives from various states participated in the meet.

Jhansi Geddam explained that originally International Women's Day was a symbol of working-class women only. With this understanding, DSS conducts March 8 as the Working Women's Day, as it is working for the empowerment of dalit women. She pointed out that the Dalit women are the most oppressed in every field but they are denied their just share in the economic resources of the country.

Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry(DICCI) Chairman Narra Ravi Kumar spoke on the importance of good qualities for successful business. He stressed that consistent hard work; high discipline and commitment are required for success in business.

In the past the banks had a negative view of Scheduled Castes that they were defaulters but DICCI erased that perspective of the banks and proved that Scheduled Castes can run a business successfully and repay the loan in time.

Other speakers also stressed on need for Dalit women to claim their share in the economic resources and motivated them to take up various businesses. DSS coordinator Bhagya Lakshmi highlighted the need for dalit women to turn into entrepreneurs.