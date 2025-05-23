Damodar assures AIDSA of resolving their key demands

Hyderabad: A delegation from the All-India Dental Students’ Association (AIDSA) met Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and discussed critical issues concerning the dental profession in the State. The meeting began with a one-on-one interaction between AIDSA president Dr MD Manzur Ahmed and the Minister, followed by a joint discussion with other prominent dental leaders.a

During the meeting, AIDSA team presented key proposals, including appointment of dental surgeons in all government hospitals and medical colleges across Telangana, deployment of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (OMFS) in 82 trauma centres being established along the national highways, revival of the employees’ health scheme (EHS) for dental services and permission for private dental clinics to register under EHS to serve government employees.

Addressing the rising unemployment in the field, AIDSA strongly recommended release of a dental job calendar, which would ensure regular recruitment drives and significantly reduce unemployment among qualified professionals.

The AIDSA president said the Minister responded positively and assured the delegation that all issues raised would be taken into serious consideration. He advised AIDSA to organise a special meeting with 60 dentists in the first week of June; he would attend and dedicate two hours to listen to concerns and suggestions of the dental community. The AIDSA thanked the Minister for his valuable time, attention, and supportive response toward uplift of the dental healthcare system in Telangana.