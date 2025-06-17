Damodar livid at Harish; rips into BRS for degrading med education

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha lashed out at BRS senior leader T Harish Rao, stating that the previous government had degraded medical education by showing colleges on paper and in the air for political purposes and was weeping now.

Responding to the critical comments of Harish Rao on NMC summoning health secretary on Medical Colleges, Raja Narsimha reminded that the future of medicos was put at risk by not having a proper plan, not appointing faculty, not constructing buildings, and not providing infrastructure. “Now, when NMC notices are received by colleges, they cry and tweet to scare children and parents. They are acting as if no notices were received during the BRS regime, as if this was the first time that notices were received,” said Raja Narsimha alleging Harish Rao was once again displaying his Goebbels mentality.

Raja Narsimha further said, “We are putting the government education and medical system that you destroyed in the gutter. In a year and a half, we have filled more than 8,000 jobs in the health department. We are making buildings available for every college and hospital. We are appointing faculty. We are moving forward by providing infrastructure.”

The minister assured the students that every college in the state will be protected and that the government was responsible for taking steps to ensure that not a single seat is lost.