Dare visit OU, talk to unemployed: Bandi to Rahul

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday dared Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to visit Osmania University.

Speaking after moving a resolution to thank people of Telangana for giving victory to party candidates and party winning for third time under PM Modi, he said Rahul Gandhi alleged that unemployment is spreading like an epidemic in BJP-ruled States.

Sanjay attacked Congress and Rahul, saying Congress is in power in Telangana. "I dare Rahul Gandhi to visit Osmania University. If you have guts, talk to the unemployed there. Then you will come to know how unemployment in Telangana is spreading like an epidemic," he added. He said the Congress cheated the unemployed by not giving a single job in past seven months after winning the Assembly elections. On the other hand, the Centre under Modi has filled 10 lakh jobs in the public sector by organising Rozgar Melas, he added.