Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu: A Revolutionary Poet and Icon of Telugu Literature

Hyderabad : On the 37th anniversary of his death, the legacy of Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu, a towering figure in Telugu literature and social activism, continues to inspire generations. Born on July 22, 1925, in Chinnaguduru, a village in the Maripeda Mandal of Mahabubabad district, Dasarathi made significant contributions as a poet, writer, and revolutionary, leaving an indelible mark on the cultural and political landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Early Life and Background

Dasarathi was born into a middle-class Vaishnava Brahmin family. He grew up with a deep devotion to the Vaishnava faith, while also becoming an erudite scholar in Telugu, Sanskrit, and Tamil. Despite his academic talents, he chose to abandon higher education after completing his matriculation at the Khammam Government High School to take part in the movement against the autocratic Nizam rule in Hyderabad.

Commitment to Activism and Political Involvement

Dasarathi’s involvement in political activism began during the struggle against the Nizam’s oppressive regime. He joined the left-wing Andhra Mahashaba movement and traveled extensively across rural Telangana to educate the masses about their rights and the importance of resistance. Inspired by leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam, Dasarathi aligned himself with the leftist ideologies, which influenced much of his later work.

Poetic Journey and Revolutionary Themes

Dasarathi’s poetic career began in his youth, and his early works were deeply influenced by Marxist thought. His poetry, especially during the turbulent years of the Telangana Armed Struggle against the Nizam’s regime, focused on the plight of the poor, the exploited workers, and the downtrodden sections of society. His writings reflected his belief that the capitalist and autocratic systems of the Nizam would eventually give way to a more just and democratic society.

His first book, Agnidhara (1947), published shortly after Indian independence, focused on the Telangana Armed Struggle, which he had experienced firsthand as a revolutionary. His poems captured the pain and resilience of the people under the Nizam's brutal rule and celebrated their fight for freedom.

Imprisonment and Continued Resistance

Dasarathi’s involvement in the movement against the Nizam led to his arrest in 1947. He was imprisoned in Warangal Central Jail and later transferred to Nizamabad Central Jail. During his imprisonment, he continued to write poetry, which became a powerful testament to the resilience of the people of Telangana. After his release, Dasarathi moved to Vijayawada, where he used his writing to continue his campaign against the Nizam’s regime, contributing to Telugu Desam, a daily newspaper that focused on issues relating to Telangana and its struggle for freedom.

In 1948, the Indian Union took military action to end the Nizam's autocratic rule, leading to the integration of Hyderabad into the Indian Union. In 1956, the Telangana region was merged with Andhra State, forming the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Career in Government and Media Service

Following the establishment of democratic rule in Hyderabad, Dasarathi briefly served in the government of Andhra Pradesh. He later worked with All India Radio in Hyderabad and Madras (now Chennai) as a prompter before retiring in 1971. He served as the Government Poet from 1971 to 1984 and continued his work with All India Radio and Doordarshan, serving as an emeritus producer for both institutions.

Literary Legacy and Key Works

Dasarathi’s literary works span poetry, essays, and translations. His books such as Rudraveena (1950), Mahandrodyamam, Punarnavam, and Amruthabishekam reflect his commitment to social justice, while his Ghalib Geethalu (1961), a Telugu translation of the poems of the famous Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib, showcased his versatility as a writer. His works like Kavithapushpakam and Ghalib Geethalu are celebrated for their deep philosophical insight and lyrical beauty.

In addition to his literary works, Dasarathi wrote lyrics for numerous Telugu films, with his debut being Vagdanam (1961). Over the course of his career, he penned lyrics for approximately 2,000 songs, leaving a lasting impact on the Telugu film industry. Notable films that featured his lyrics include Iddaru Mitrulu (1961), Pooja (1975), and Thota Ramudu (1975).

A Lasting Influence and Recognition

Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu passed away on November 5, 1987, at the age of 62, after a prolonged illness. His death marked the loss of a visionary poet, whose words had ignited the spirit of rebellion and hope in the hearts of many. He is remembered not only for his literary brilliance but also for his role in advocating for social justice and his involvement in the Telangana movement.

Today, Dasarathi’s works continue to resonate with readers, artists, and activists. His poetry remains a source of inspiration for those who fight for equality and justice. In 2020, U.S.-based singer Sarada Akunuri organized a tribute concert for him, and a book titled Madilo Veenalu Mroge by V. V. Ramarao was published in his honor.

Dasarathi's autobiography, Yatraasmruti, and his literary works, including Dasarathi Satakamu and Kavita Pushpakam, stand as a testament to his commitment to the betterment of society through the power of words.

As Telangana and Andhra Pradesh continue to thrive in the modern era, the memory of Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu’s contributions to both literature and social activism remains a beacon of inspiration, guiding new generations in their pursuit of justice and equality.