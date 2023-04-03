Data Theft: Cyberabad police serve notices on 11 organisations
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Sunday issued notices to as many as 11 organisations, including three banks, a social media giant and an Information Technology services company, asking their representatives to appear before it in connection with a breach of data of 66.9 crore persons across the country, a senior police official said on Sunday.
