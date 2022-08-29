Dattatreya honours duo of Kamareddy for scaling Virgin peak in Ladakh

Hyderabad: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday honoured Dr Kavya Manyapu and Poorna Malavath from Kamareddy District of Telangana for successfully climbing a Virgin peak – unclimbed mountain – at an altitude of 6012 meter on Independence Day in Ladakh on August 5.

Felicitating the duo, the Haryana Governor said "Dr Kavya and Poorna have made us proud like anything. I am extremely glad to see our boys and girls doing so well in different fields and bringing laurels to the State and the country. They should work hard to scale greater heights of glory," said Bandaru Dattatreya.

The team, which successfully completed the expedition in 12 days, as the first 'Project Shakthi' consisted of Dr Kavya Manyapu and Poorna Malavath from Kamareddy in Telangana. "Our first expedition to this unclimbed peak is a testament that every girl has the power to change the world! And this is what we want to help every girl realize through Project Shakthi," said Dr Kavya.

"This is only the beginning; we want to expand our reach to help empower, educate and elevate girls across India," added Poorna.