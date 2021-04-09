Top
Days after private teacher's suicide in Nagarjunasagar, wife ends life

Representational Image

Highlights

In a tragic incident, wife of a private teacher who committed suicide ended her life a day after learning her husband's death. Akkamma (26) who left home after quarreling with her husband on Monday was found dead in a stream at Macherla of Guntur district on Wednesday.

Getting into details, Akkamma's husband Ravi Kumar, a private teacher by profession turned as a mechanic after the schools were closed due to the pandemic. Since then, the couple is said to have been quarrelling frequently due to the financial issues. On Monday, the couple quarrelled again following which Akkamma left home.

Depressed over the incident, Ravi Kumar commmitted suicide by hanging himself at his home. Two days after the incident, Akkamma was found dead in the water.

Ravi Kumar and Akkamma left behind their two children Sandesh (6) and Sakshi (4). CLP former leader Kunduru Jana Reddy's son Raghuveer Reddy expressed grief over the incident, announced that he would adopt the children.

