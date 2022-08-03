Dazzling Vajrotsavalu: KCR plans 15-day celebrations of Independence from August 8 to 22

August 8: Inaugural programme of of Swatantra Bhatara Vajrotsava Dvisaptaham

August 9: Door-to-door distribution of national flags begins

August 10: As part of the Vajrotsava Vana Mahotsavam, plantation programme in every village and establishment of Freedom Parks

August 11: Organize Freedom Run

August 12: On the eve of Rakhi festival, appeal to all media houses to telecast special vajrotsava programmes

August 13: Vajrotsva (Diamond Jubilee ) rallies with the participation of students, youth, women and various social groups

August 14: Special folk and cultural programmes in all assembly constituencies. Fireworks displays

August 15: Independence Day celebrations

August 16: Combined National Anthem singing across Telangana. Poet gatherings and Mushairas in the evening

August 17: Organise blood donation camps

August 18 : Games and sports events in the name of Freedom Cup

August 19: Distribution of fruits and sweets to inmates in hospitals, old age homes, orphanages and jails

August 20: 'Muggla' competitions on patriotism and national spirit

August 21: Special Assembly session. Special meeting of other local bodies also

August 22: Closing Ceremony of Vajrotsavam at LB Stadium

Hyderabad: The state government had finalised a grand plan to celebrate "Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu" (Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Independence) from August 8 to 22.

A high-powered committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday decided to convene a special Assembly session and will also organise several cultural and social activities on this occasion. KCR told the committee that the celebrations should be taken up on a grand level. He said students, employees, senior officials, people's representatives and youth should be involved in the celebrations.

He further said that Tri-colour flags should be distributed to all the 1.2 crore houses in the state from August 9. A gala spectacle of the Vajrotsavam will be held at HICC in Hyderabad.

According to the Chief Minister, the special assembly session will pay befitting tributes to the freedom fighters. He directed the officials to see that all the government buildings and historical structures were illuminated with colourful lights.

He further said that essay writing, elocution, painting and singing competition of patriotic songs in government and private schools as well as inter and degree colleges should be conducted. Free screening of the film 'Gandhi' directed by Richard Attenborough would be done for the students of government and private educational institutions every day.

At village level, the government has decided to conduct games and sports competitions in the name of Freedom Cup at village, mandal and state level. There will also be a combined national anthem programme in the entire state. The date is yet to be finalised. During the 15-day celebrations, 'Mushairas' and 'Kavi Sammelanams' with freedom struggle as theme would be organised. Other programmes include blood donation camps in every assembly constituency, distribution of fruits and sweets in hospitals, orphanage centres, jails and old age homes, bursting of crackers on August 14 in all mandal and district headquarters and at Tank Bund in Hyderabad.

Musical programmes with noted singers and musical maestros in the country would be conducted. Felicitation of best gram panchayat, municipality, school and best farmer, doctor, engineer, police officials and other officials, artistes, singers and writers will be taken up. Cultural programmes reflecting freedom spirit will also be organised at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad as part of the 15-day celebrations.